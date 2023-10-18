The Unlikely Food That Removes Yellow Stains From Pillowcases

sompong_tom via Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s something about that yellow hue your pillows get over time that just feels so... ick (I speak from experience).

To be fair, it does happen because of sweat accumulation on the material (eww).

And unfortunately, Rebecca Swain, mattress expert from Winstons Beds’ knowledge of the topic really doesn’t help me to sleep at night.

“Not cleaning the stains can lead to bacteria growth and even cases of mould if they’re not given a deep clean,” Swain said.

Thankfully, she advises that the humble lime can help to rid your pillows of the unfortunate hue.

Here’s how a lime can help ― along with some other pro-approved tips.

Cleaning your pillows doesn’t need to be expensive

“White vinegar and limes are budget-friendly ways to remove the stains so you’re not left having to throw away an entire bed set, or even worse the mattress,” Swain advises.

Her seven hacks to lift yellow stains from bedding include:

1) Use limes

Squeeze two limes on the stains before giving it a deep wash, the pros ar Winston Beds recommend.

The acidic elements will help to bleach the stained yellow colouring ― all you have to do is scrub it gently onto items such as mattresses. Leave it to rest for 30 minutes, and then wipe it down.

2) Nab three cups of white vinegar

The acidity in white vinegar can help get rid of yellow stains from bedding and mattresses, experts advise. “When putting duvet covers and pillowcases in the wash, add three cups of white vinegar to achieve a fresh and stain-free finish,” Swain says.

3) Wash your pillow every three weeks

This can rid your pillow of deeper stains and prevent the formation of new ones. The cases should be washed every one to two weeks, Swain says.

4) Chuck ’em in a boil wash

Washing your pillows at 90ºC “can help remove any bacteria caused by sweat and will make pillows smell and feel fresh again,” experts say.

5) Nab some hydrogen peroxide

The stain-lifting wonder works for your pillows, too, experts advise. They say that “Half a cup of Hydrogen Peroxide mixed with water can help to restore the bedding to its original colour. Sprinkle with baking soda afterwards to lift up the tougher stains.”

6) Use good ol’ washing-up liquid

It can be tempting to use harsh products like bleach to lift stains ― but these can be too harsh for your pillows, experts say. “Instead, use a mixture of washing up liquid, hot water and baking soda and scrub the stains with a microfibre cloth,” they advise.

7) Soak your sheets overnight

“Soaking bedsheets overnight can allow the cleaning products to have maximum effect in removing the most stubborn stains. Make sure to give them a wash in hot, soapy water beforehand,” the pros say. Sounds easy enough, TBF.

