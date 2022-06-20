Downing Street Denies Boris Johnson Tried To Give Carrie Johnson Top Government Job

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson tried to give his now wife Carrie Johnson a senior job in government.

According to The Times, the prime minister wanted Carrie to be made Foreign Office chief of staff on a salary of around £100,000 while he was foreign secretary.

Advertisement

It is understood the pair were in a relationship at the time, although Johnson was still married to his previous wife, Marina Wheeler.

The plan was reportedly scrapped after Johnson’s advisers intervened.

The Times published the story in its first edition on Saturday, but it did not run in later editions or online.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Monday that while he could not comment on what Johnson did before he became PM, Downing Street officials and Carrie Johnson’s spokeswoman have denied the Times story.

He said: “I would point you to the denials and statements put out by Mrs Johnson on this and other Number colleagues over the weekend.”

Advertisement

Simon Walters, the journalist who write the story, told The Guardian: “I stand by the story. I went to all the relevant people over two days. Nobody offered me an on-the-record denial and Downing St didn’t deny it off the record either.”

The prime minister’s spokesman also said claims by Dominic Cummings that the PM had tried to get his wife a government job between July and September, 2020, were “untrue”.

Separately, the spokesman denied that the prime minister had personally contacted the Times when the story was published.