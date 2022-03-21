Police Begin Interviewing 'Key Witnesses' To Downing Street Lockdown Parties

Boris Johnson is among those who faces the prospect of being issued with a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending gatherings. Although no fines have yet been issued.

In a statement on Monday, the Met said over 100 questionnaires have been sent out asking people, including the PM, about their participation in gatherings.

“We are progressing the investigation as quickly as possible,” the Met said.

“In addition to the detailed review of all available material, including returned questionnaires, detectives from the Operation Hillman investigation team have started interviewing key witnesses.”

It is understood Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is not among those being interviewed.

The so-called partygate scandal almost cost Johnson his job, with many furious Tory MPs demanding his resignation.

However the Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to have, for now, steadied his position.