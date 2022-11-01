Matt Hancock Getty

Downing Street has slapped down Matt Hancock for joining I’m A Celebrity, saying that MPs should be “working hard”.

Hancock has the lost the Tory Party whip over his surprise plans to enter I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary has signed up to the ITV show, which is due to air on November 6, as a late addition.

However, the prime minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that’s in the House or indeed in their constituencies.”

The spokesman said it was “unlikely” Sunak would tune in to watch Hancock eat insects.