Former health secretary Matt Hancock’s book about the coronavirus pandemic will be out in time for Christmas, social media users were less than thrilled to learn.
The West Suffolk MP, whose Pandemic Diaries is slated for release on December 6, resigned as health secretary after footage leaked of him breaching his own covid rules by kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo. Almost 207,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.
Suffolk News reported a statement from his office saying: “Mr Hancock will give his unique perspective on how the NHS rose to the challenge, recognising the incredible hard work and sacrifice of so many, and offers an honest assessment of the lessons we need to learn for next time – because there will be a next time.”