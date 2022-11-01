Politics
COVID-19matt hancock

Matt Hancock's Book About The Pandemic Is Getting Roasted And People Have Only Seen The Cover

A very unlikely stocking filler.
Graeme Demianyk

News Editor, HuffPost UK

<strong>Matt Hancock waits outside the Tory party headquarters for the arrival of Rishi Sunak, the new leader of the Conservative party. </strong>
Matt Hancock waits outside the Tory party headquarters for the arrival of Rishi Sunak, the new leader of the Conservative party.
Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Former health secretary Matt Hancock’s book about the coronavirus pandemic will be out in time for Christmas, social media users were less than thrilled to learn.

The West Suffolk MP, whose Pandemic Diaries is slated for release on December 6, resigned as health secretary after footage leaked of him breaching his own covid rules by kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo. Almost 207,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

Suffolk News reported a statement from his office saying: “Mr Hancock will give his unique perspective on how the NHS rose to the challenge, recognising the incredible hard work and sacrifice of so many, and offers an honest assessment of the lessons we need to learn for next time – because there will be a next time.”

Twitter had some thoughts, principally that Hancock has finally gone full Alan Partridge.

And the cover design left a lot to be desired.

Some questions ...

... and some imagined entries ...

The general response was one of second-hand embarrassment.

And if it does turn out to be your stocking filler, you may need to re-assess some relationships.

Go To Homepage
Graeme Demianyk - News Editor, HuffPost UK

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction