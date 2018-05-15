Downing Street Warns Gaza Killings Are 'Destructive To Peace'

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, told MPs today the “horrific massacre” appeared to be the result of a “calculated and deliberate policy to kill and maim unarmed protesters who pose no threat”.

The British government has called for an independent investigation into what happened.

No.10 also said “extremist elements” on the Palestinian side had tried to “hijack” the protests.

Theresa May’s official spokesman say on Tuesday the killings were “tragic” and urged Israel to show restraint.

Downing Street has warned the violence in Gaza which has so far seen 58 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops is “destructive to peace efforts”.

On Monday, Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during protests along the border – while a few miles away a ceremony was taking place in Jerusalem for the opening of the controversial new US embassy.

Downing Street said today: “We are extremely concerned by the scale of the violence. The loss of life and large number of injured Palestinians is tragic and it is extremely worrying that the number of those killed continues to rise.

“Such violence is destructive to peace efforts and we call on all sides to show restraint and refrain from any further violence.

“Palestinians have the right to protest, but these protests must be peaceful. We are concerned that extremist elements may be seeking to hijack peaceful protests to further their own objectives.

“Israel has the right to defend its borders and we do not question that, however the use of live fire is deeply troubling and has led to significant loss of life. We urge Israel to show greater restraint.”

Sir Nicholas Soames demanded the Foreign Office give a “less limp response” to Israel in the wake of the deaths.

But the Israeli ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev, this morning defended the use of force as “measured” and “surgical”.

He told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme Israel “did everything we could” to avoid the bloodshed at the border with Gaza, which saw soldiers open fire on protesters.

The diplomat insisted that the protests were organised by militant group Hamas with an aim to “breach the border, to get inside Israel and to kill Israeli citizens”.

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour would review UK arms sales to Israel if it was in government.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to such wanton disregard for international law,” he said.