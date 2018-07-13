The ‘Downton Abbey’ cast are set to reunite for a film, it has been announced.

Talk of a possible ‘Downton’ movie has been ongoing since the sixth and final series of the drama aired in 2015 and on Friday afternoon, it was finally confirmed that the project is happening.

The original cast will reunite for the film and series’ creator Julian Fellowes has already penned the screenplay.

The news was announced on the show’s Twitter account and a number of its stars then shared their excitement online: