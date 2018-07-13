The ‘Downton Abbey’ cast are set to reunite for a film, it has been announced.
Talk of a possible ‘Downton’ movie has been ongoing since the sixth and final series of the drama aired in 2015 and on Friday afternoon, it was finally confirmed that the project is happening.
The original cast will reunite for the film and series’ creator Julian Fellowes has already penned the screenplay.
The news was announced on the show’s Twitter account and a number of its stars then shared their excitement online:
Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates, tweeted a photo of herself with co-stars Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith.
“Delighted to announce we’re getting the band back together! #DowntonMovie #DowntonAbbey,” she wrote next to it.
Posting on Instagram, Michelle wrote: “The secret’s out... Thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Filming to commence this summer.”
The movie will be produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. In an official statement issued on Friday, Gareth said: “When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production.
“Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.
There’s no word yet on what the film’s plot will be - or exactly when it will be set - and it’ll be tough to follow the 2015 finale, which tied up many loose ends.