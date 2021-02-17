Dr Anthony Fauci Thrilled He’s Inspired New Dating Term: ‘Fauci-ing’

Fauci probably won’t have to do any “Fauci-ing” himself: He’s been married to Christine Grady since 1985 and suspects she’s well aware of proper pandemic protocols.

However, he’s sympathetic to single people trying to get by during the pandemic.

“It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you’re trying to explore social interactions with people,” Fauci told Axios.com.

“That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people.”