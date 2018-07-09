Drake has smashed yet another record thanks to his new double-album ‘Scorpion’, which has become the fastest in history to reach 1 billion streams.
The 25-track album, featuring singles ‘God’s Plan’, ‘Good For What’ and the posthumous Michael Jackson collaboration ‘Don’t Matter To Me’, was released just over a week ago, and has become the first album to ever collectively rack up 1 billion global streams for its songs in the space of a week.
As revealed by Billboard, ‘Scorpion’ has also surpassed Post Malone’s ’beerbongs & bentleys’ to scoop the biggest ever streaming week for an album, with 745.92 million on-demand streams generated in the space of a week (beating Post Malone’s 431.3 million streams by more than 300 million).
Over the weekend, Drake closed the show at the Wireless music festival in London, performing a surprise set on Sunday night.
The festival was supposed to feature a headlining slot from DJ and music producer DJ Khaled, but on the morning of his scheduled performance, Wireless announced he would no longer be appearing due to what was billed as “travel issues”.
When DJ Khaled’s Twitter followers noted that just hours before this revelation he’d tweeted he was “still on vacation”, Wireless issued a second statement, blaming “scheduling conflict” for his no-show.
They wrote: “Due to a scheduling conflict related to filming of the The Four, DJ Khaled was not able to commit to perform at Wireless Festival. Although we have known for a few months and tried to make it work, it wasn’t possible.
“We take responsibility for not telling fans sooner and want all Khaled’s fans in UK to know he truly looks forward to coming to UK to perform soon.”
The BBC has reported that Drake’s secret set had been planned prior to DJ Khaled’s cancellation.