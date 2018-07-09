Drake has smashed yet another record thanks to his new double-album ‘Scorpion’, which has become the fastest in history to reach 1 billion streams.

The 25-track album, featuring singles ‘God’s Plan’, ‘Good For What’ and the posthumous Michael Jackson collaboration ‘Don’t Matter To Me’, was released just over a week ago, and has become the first album to ever collectively rack up 1 billion global streams for its songs in the space of a week.

As revealed by Billboard, ‘Scorpion’ has also surpassed Post Malone’s ’beerbongs & bentleys’ to scoop the biggest ever streaming week for an album, with 745.92 million on-demand streams generated in the space of a week (beating Post Malone’s 431.3 million streams by more than 300 million).