Drake Confirms He Has A Son On New Album ‘Scorpion’

It has long been rumoured that Drake had a son following a brief romance with Sophie Brussaux and on his new album, ‘Scorpion’, the Canadian star confirms that the baby arrived on 11 October.

Explaining the situation on the album’s closing track ‘March 14’, Drake says he only met Sophie twice, rapping: “She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi [Graham, Drake’s mother] used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ Shit, we only met two times, two times.”

“I’m out here on the frontlines / just tryna make sure that I see him sometimes,” he adds.

Drake also reveals that he was in Miami when he was told the results of a paternity test, adding that he has only met his son once, around Christmas time.