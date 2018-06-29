EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/06/2018 11:01 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Drake Confirms He Has A Son On New Album ‘Scorpion’

    The baby is the subject of track 'March 14'.

    After months of rumours, Drake has confirmed that he has a son, revealing that he became a father in 2017.

    It has long been rumoured that Drake had a son following a brief romance with Sophie Brussaux and on his new album, ‘Scorpion’, the Canadian star confirms that the baby arrived on 11 October.

    Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock
    Drake 

    Explaining the situation on the album’s closing track ‘March 14’, Drake says he only met Sophie twice, rapping: “She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi [Graham, Drake’s mother] used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ Shit, we only met two times, two times.”

    “I’m out here on the frontlines / just tryna make sure that I see him sometimes,” he adds.

    Drake also reveals that he was in Miami when he was told the results of a paternity test, adding that he has only met his son once, around Christmas time.

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

    Claims Drake had secretly fathered a child first began circulating in May 2017 and reemerged a year later, when Pusha T released a diss track.

    It included the lines: “Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother [...] A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hidin’ a child, let that boy come home.”

    At the time, a rep for Drake declined to address the baby claims.

