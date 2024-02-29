Drew Barrymore's Daughter Has A Clever Comeback To Her Mum's Clothing Rules

Drew Barrymore Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera know that their past might occasionally come up when they try to lay down the law with their own kids.

The pair bonded over a talk about child-rearing when Christina stopped by Drew’s talk show on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top and I’ll say ‘No,’” Drew told her guest. “And she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

“I love that she said that though,” Christina said, laughing. The singer then shared a long-ago clothing choice that her kids may one day use against her.

“Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” the singer quipped, referencing her iconic Stripped era, before saying she experiences the same clothing woes as Drew.

“You know, my daughter wants to wear a crop top too, and I’m like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’”

Advertisement

Christina said that she tells her daughter that certain people out there “have good intentions and bad intentions”.

“I don’t want to scare her, in one way, and be terrified of the world and that everybody’s a bad person because they’re not,” the Grammy winner shared. She said she wanted her daughter to have a “strong sense of self” and “be very empowered”.

“Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves,” Christina said, adding: “It was empowering. We didn’t do it for someone else.”

Christina has a 16-year-old son, named Max, with her former husband, Jordan Bartman. She also shares a nine-year-old daughter, named Summer Rain, with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.