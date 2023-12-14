Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey CBS

Oprah Winfrey has jumped to the defence of Drew Barrymore after their recent sit-down interview raised eyebrows online.

The broadcasting legend appeared on Drew’s US talk show earlier this week, during which many viewers took issue with how hands-on the host was getting with her guest, including gripping Oprah’s hand while she was speaking and stroking her arm.

Advertisement

Because of Drew’s close-contact approach, the interview quickly generated a lot of conversation on social media, but Oprah has insisted she was “not a bit” uncomfortable during her appearance on the show.

Approached by TMZ on the matter, Oprah told the outlet she was actually “comforted by the stroking of the arm”.

“I got home and told Stedman, you’ve got to stroke my arm. Stedman, I need to be stroked on the arm. It’s so comforting!” she joked, referring to her long-term partner Stedman Graham.

Advertisement

“No, I was not uncomfortable at all. I’ve never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing was what I thought. I thought it was really great.”

Oprah added: “Drew’s terrific and I love that she is always herself.”

Oprah in New York earlier this week James Devaney via Getty Images

Drew’s talk show launched in September 2020, and as the years have gone on, the actor-turned-presenter has become known for her unique interviewing technique with her celebrity guests.

“It’s collaborating and being open to everything and trying to take it all in,” Drew told Vulture of her approach to interview earlier this year.

“But I definitely get lost out there sometimes. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘I’ve got a full tank and no idea where we are, but it’s going to be fine’.”