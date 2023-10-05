Drew Barrymore's Head Writers Are Not Returning To Her Talk Show After Strike Controversy

Drew Barrymore Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Three members of the senior staff on Drew Barrymore’s US talk show have made the decision not to return after the actor and presenter sparked controversy during the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Last month, the Charlie’s Angels star faced a widespread backlash when she announced plans for her show to return, despite the strike still being on at the time.

“I own this choice,” she claimed, before adding: “We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.

“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”

Members of the Writers' Guild Of America picketing outside of The Drew Barrymore Show last month Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

Drew was met with criticism for her statement, including from the Writers’ Guild Of America, and later made a u-turn, pausing the show’s return until the strike was done.

She explained: “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The strike was eventually called off just over a week later, although US broadcaster CBS has confirmed to HuffPost that Drew’s three head co-writers are not returning.

HuffPost UK has contacted Drew Barrymore’s representatives for comment.

Drew Barrymore’s self-titled talk show launched in September 2020, and is now gearing up for its fourth season.