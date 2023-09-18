Drew Barrymore Makes U-Turn On Talk Show Return During Strike After Widespread Backlash

Drew Barrymore Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore has announced she will no longer be bringing back her US talk show while the writers’ strike in America is still going on.

Earlier this month, the Charlie’s Angels actor was met with a widespread backlash when she announced plans for her self-titled talk show to return to screens in the States despite the Writers’ Guild Of America (WGA) still being on strike.

Advertisement

Days later, she shared a now-deleted video on social media doubling down on the decision, despite being called out by the WGA directly, insisting she “owned this choice”.

“We launched live in a global pandemic,” she said at the time. “Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.

“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.

“I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

Advertisement

However, in a follow-up Instagram post shared on Sunday, Drew said she had “listened to everyone”, resulting in a change of heart.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Shortly after Drew’s announcement, it was confirmed that the daytime panel show The Talk and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson’s talk show would also be pausing their returns until further notice.

Advertisement

In May, Drew previously stepped down as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards as a show of solidarity with the writers who are on strike.

Shortly after the writers’ union revealed its members were going on strike, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also announced it was taking action.