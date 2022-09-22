Drew Barrymore Says She Can Go ‘Years’ Without Sex: ‘What’s Wrong With Me?’

Sex doesn’t appear to be at the top of Drew Barrymore’s to-do list.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor and talk show host uttered the confession while speaking about Andrew Garfield’s recent admission to staying celibate for six months in preparation for his role as a priest in the 2016 Martin Scorsese film, Silence.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’” Drew said of the 39-year-old actor’s method acting practices, which included starving himself, according to Decider.

Ross Mathews, a contributor on the show, then interjected, “That’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months, no big deal,’” to which the star corrected him, clarifying that she could actually abstain from sex for “years.”

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?” Drew asked her show’s audience.

The practice of method acting — a technique in which actors attempt to inhabit the psyche of their character — isn’t a foreign concept to the long-time actor.

In 2010, she scored a Golden Globe for her role of Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, where she put the long-running acting strategy into play.

“There are lots of actors who have, Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey, you do want to transform and fully commit, so I understand that,” Drew said of the often-contended acting method.

“I definitely [did], on certain projects, like when I did Grey Gardens, this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale,” she added.