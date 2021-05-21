Hugh Grant Recalls 'Really Bizarre' Time Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him In A Restaurant

Drew Barrymore had the most “bizarre” greeting for Hugh Grant when she met him in a restaurant a number of years ago. The Notting Hill actor has revealed how the Charlie’s Angels star “made out” with him for 10 minutes after they bumped into one another. The pair recalled the incident as Hugh was a guest on Drew’s US chat show on Thursday. Drew told of how she spotted Hugh at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Hugh Grant

“I don’t think we’ve ever talked about this,” she said. “I’d had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you.” “Yes, I remember that,” Hugh smiled. Drew said his facial expression was one that said ‘You’ve never greeted me that way before’, adding: “And then you had a second thought, and you were like, ‘You know, I’m not hating this.’ “And then we flirted, and then we were like, ‘OK, yeah, bye! See you soon.’” Sharing his version of events, Hugh said: “It was really bizarre. “I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. “Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore.’ I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script.”

Noam Galai via Getty Images Drew Barrymore