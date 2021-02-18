Hugh Grant has revealed his son stabbed himself in the face with a pen after becoming frustrated during a home-schooling session.

The Undoing star said his son was trying to solve a Maths problem when the incident happened.

The actor, who has five children, opened up during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at Home interview with his Music And Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore.

The 60-year-old is currently living in Turkey with his family while he shoots a movie there.