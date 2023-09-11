The Red Flag Signs Your Dry Elbows Could Mean Serious Health Problems

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Let me be very clear when I start this: I have dry elbows. Many people have dry elbows. If you suffer from the moistureless malady yourself, there’s a high chance you don’t need to worry.

Common (relatively harmless) causes for dry elbows include a change in climate (hi, autumn), irritating lotions and scents, a lack of hydration, chlorine, hot showers, smoking, and certain medications.

More serious causes include psoriasis and eczema, which doctors say is worth a check-in, especially if it seriously disrupts your life or if you suspect infection.

But dry elbows can, sometimes, also be a sign of diabetes, thyroid issues, and Sjogren’s syndrome. So, we thought we’d share the signs that dry elbows might warrant a trip to the doctor:

1) Thyroid problems

Medical News Today shared that, alongside dry elbows, the condition might also have the following symptoms:

thinning hair

an itchy scalp and dandruff

brittle or crumbly nails

protruding eyes.

2) Diabetes

Spikes in blood sugar can cause itchy, dry skin in those affected with diabetes. Other symptoms include:

darker, velvet-like patches

thick, waxy patches on the fingers, toes, and other areas of the body

infections

wounds that take ages to heal ― especially on feet.

3) Sjogren’s syndrome

The autoimmune condition is commonly associated with dry skin, so it makes sense that elbows are no exception. The NHS lists other symptoms as:

dry eyes

a dry mouth

dry skin

tiredness

vaginal dryness

muscle or joint pain

swelling between the jaw and ears (swollen salivary glands)

rashes (especially after being in the sun).

Dry skin is usually harmless