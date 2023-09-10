Why 'Date Bark' Should Be Your Next Post-Workout Recovery Snack

Scrolling through TikTok over the last few days, one recurring theme has been presenting itself on my phone screen: date bark.
I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been searching for healthy snack ideas for post-gym refuelling, but recipe video after recipe video has been about this new, easy-to-make snack that looks almost too delicious to be good for you.
Sweet, caramel-y, and made from whole foods, it looks amazing. And with 11.1 million searches for it on TikTok, it’s totally taking over. Here’s how to make it…
- Get a baking tray and lightly grease the pan first, or add a layer of baking paper so it’s easier to remove once it’s done.
- Scrunch up some rice cakes until they’re all crumbled and mix in a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter and honey, then add some chopped peanuts on top.
- Pour the rice cake and peanut butter mix onto the pan and spread so there’s a thin layer. Next, half some dates (remove the stone) and layer on top so the layer beneath is totally covered.
- Melt some dark chocolate and pour over the top so the layers are completely covered. Top with a sprinkle of good-quality salt to help rebalance your sodium levels after a tough workout.
Why is date bark the perfect post-workout snack?
According to experts, eating a meal that combines carbs and protein after a workout (especially within two hours) is the best way to refuel and help your body focus on repairing muscle.
The peanut butter in the recipe, especially if it’s 100% peanut butter and doesn’t include added sugars or salt, is a great way of getting some protein — around 8g in two tablespoons — which is also plant-based and natural. You could combine a piece of date bark with a protein shake to hit maximum #gains.
Dates are also a nutritious food, packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation — important after damaging muscles during a workout — and support heart health, too.
Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, helps support brain and heart health, and comes with a lot of nutrients, as well as 11 grams of fibre.
People on TikTok are going crazy for the super-nutritious bars, with some commenting, “Oh f yessss another easy healthy treat!” and “I think this just changed my life!”.
Just be warned: it’s outrageously tasty.