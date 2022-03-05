Dua Lipa suffered the mother of all ‘butterfingers’ moments during a recent show on her Future Nostalgia World Tour when she accidentally tossed her microphone into the crowd.

The singer was belting out her hit New Rules when she lost grip of the mic, which then swiftly disappeared into the audience.

I we mean literally disappeared, because it was never seen again.

Dua Lipa was performing in concert when she... oops! Lost the microphone!



Those gloves are slippery! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VSLot3pXQK — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 4, 2022

In videos shared by fans on social media, the singer can be seen looking out into the audience in a bid to retrieve it, but to no avail.

.@DuaLipa accidentally dropped her microphone on stage in DC while singing 'New Rules' pic.twitter.com/z712Hgmpys — Dua Lipa Today 🌐 (@LipaToday) March 3, 2022

She was then forced to style it out by busting some moves until a replacement mic was handed to her by one of her dancers.

The Future Nostalgia tour has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, but finally kicked off in Florida last month.

