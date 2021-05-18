Dua Lipa is undoubtedly one of the country’s biggest starts, but what you might not realise is that she had a brush with fame years before she was topping the charts and scooping awards.

Way back in 2013, Dua appeared in an advert for The X Factor when she was just 17, which has been doing the rounds online again following her double win at last week’s Brit Awards.

The singer was depicted as a wannabe contestant in the ad, with the cameras showing how her neighbours were drawn to her incredible voice as she sung Sister Sledge’s Lost In Music while hanging out some washing in her back garden.

She was then seen standing in front of judges Gary Barlow, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, in a fictional audition.