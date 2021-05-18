Dua Lipa is undoubtedly one of the country’s biggest starts, but what you might not realise is that she had a brush with fame years before she was topping the charts and scooping awards.
Way back in 2013, Dua appeared in an advert for The X Factor when she was just 17, which has been doing the rounds online again following her double win at last week’s Brit Awards.
The singer was depicted as a wannabe contestant in the ad, with the cameras showing how her neighbours were drawn to her incredible voice as she sung Sister Sledge’s Lost In Music while hanging out some washing in her back garden.
She was then seen standing in front of judges Gary Barlow, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, in a fictional audition.
Dua was selected to appear in the advert after responding to a casting call, and after being chosen as the star, she was taken to a recording studio to lay down her vocals.
“I’ve definitely experienced something X Factor contestants experience. It’s just been an absolute blast,” she said of appearing in the ad at the time.
“I was just seven years old when The X Factor started.”
While Dua didn’t actually try out for The X Factor, she has obviously gone on to have a hugely successful career.
Last week, the Don’t Start Now star picked up Best British Solo Female and the coveted Best British Album award for Future Nostalgia at last Tuesday’s Brits.
In one of her acceptance speeches, Dua called on prime minister Boris Johnson to give NHS staff a pay rise, following their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.