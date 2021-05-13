Dua Lipa's Spice Girls-Inspired Brits Outfit Gets Geri's Official Seal Of Approval

Dua Lipa has got the official seal of approval from the Brit Awards’ original Union Jack wearer Geri Horner, following her performance at this year’s bash.

The Spice Girls singer cemented herself in pop culture history when she donned the famous mini dress made of the British flag on stage with the band at the Brits in 1997.

Dua wore a twist on the outfit when she performed a medley of her recent hits during Tuesday night’s ceremony, where she was also the night’s biggest winner.