Prince Philip Has Died Aged 99

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Last month, the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital after a month-long stay to treat a heart condition.

Philip – described by Elizabeth II as her “strength and stay” throughout their long marriage – has been absent from the Royals’ public engagements for some time, officially retiring from public duties in August 2017.