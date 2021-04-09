The world of entertainment has been reacting to the news of Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99.
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
Last month, he was discharged from hospital after a month-long stay to treat a heart condition.
Philip – described by Queen Elizabeth II as her “strength and stay” throughout their long marriage – has been absent from the Royals’ public engagements for some time, officially retiring from public duties in August 2017.
After Buckingham Palace announced his death on social media, tributes began pouring in for the royal...
Official plans for Philip’s funeral, codenamed Operation Forth Bridge, have yet to be announced.
He is survived by the Queen, as well as their four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren – the youngest of whom, Lucas Philip Tindall, was born last month to Mike and Zara Tindall.