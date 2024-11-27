There's Been A Disappointing Update For Anyone Waiting On The Next Dune Movie

Josh Brolin in Dune Warner Bros/THA/Shutterstock

Dune star Josh Brolin has admitted that the next film in the sci-fi saga might be a little further away than many of us were hoping.

The Oscar nominee played Gurney Halleck in both of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, and is expected to reprise the role in the third instalment, which was confirmed to be in the works last year.

However, in an interview with Forbes published last week, Josh revealed the third film was taking a little longer to get going than was previously thought.

“I really look forward to being able to continue,” he enthused.

“We haven’t gotten a script yet. We were supposed to get a script a couple of weeks ago, but you know, that happens and I’ll see what we’re doing. I’d be excited to do any of it.”

Josh said of his work in Dune and its sequel: “I love Denis, first and foremost. I mean, he’s one of my favourite people. We did Sicario together – we became very close - and so, it was a no brainer with Dune.

“I just think it’s a masterpiece. And Dune Three, I don’t know. When you get into this coming-of-age story, spiritually, it has so many aspects of it. It’s like a youth, lust, love, big picture, adolescent myopia – all this stuff and watching Timothée [Chalamet] actually go through that.

“And then with Dune Two, seeing what Austin Butler did with that role, which I think was super, super special – and Florence [Pugh] – just everybody was great.”

Denis told Deadline last month that he was “in the writing zone right now” for Dune: Messiah, which will be a stand-alone film, compared with his first two Dune films, which were the same story split into two.

“Like [Frank Herbert, the author of Dune] did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different,” he continued.

“The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.”