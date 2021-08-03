ENTERTAINMENT
Dwayne Johnson Answers A 'F**ked Up' Question About His Abs

The Rock reveals why he doesn't have a six-pack.

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt sat down for Wired’s autocomplete interview, answering questions based on the Google search feature. And one query asked: What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?

“That’s so fucked up,” Dwayne said, laughing.

“That is fucked up,” Emily agreed, but then asked: “What is wrong with them?”

Dwayne said there’s nothing wrong with his abs, but that he doesn’t have a traditional “six-pack” like many Instagram fitness models.

“I got like a five and a half pack, sometimes a four and a half pack,” he said. 

There’s also another issue with that area of his body. Johnson had to undergo a triple hernia emergency surgery after he was injured in a 2013 WWE wrestling event.

He explained what happened ― and how it was repaired ― in gruesome detail below:

