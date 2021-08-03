Dwayne Johnson Answers A 'F**ked Up' Question About His Abs

“That is fucked up,” Emily agreed, but then asked: “What is wrong with them?”

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt sat down for Wired’s autocomplete interview, answering questions based on the Google search feature. And one query asked: What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?

Dwayne said there’s nothing wrong with his abs, but that he doesn’t have a traditional “six-pack” like many Instagram fitness models.

“I got like a five and a half pack, sometimes a four and a half pack,” he said.

There’s also another issue with that area of his body. Johnson had to undergo a triple hernia emergency surgery after he was injured in a 2013 WWE wrestling event.

He explained what happened ― and how it was repaired ― in gruesome detail below: