Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Isn't The Only Dad Getting A Makeover From The Kids

Whether you like it or not, as a parent your asked to do things with your kids that you’re not totally bought into. Then again, you might learn to love them.

For Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, this came in the form of his two-year-old daughter Jasmine wanting to “paint his face” before he left to go to work.

Sharing a photo of his daughter sporting a fierce look of concentration while applying the paint, the dad-of-two shared a snippet of their conversation. “Jazzy: Let me paint your face, daddy. Me: *confidently laughs* absolutely not, I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.

“Jazzy: But daddy, I need to paint your face for work! Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colours that are flattering to my complexion.”

The Rock added: “As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love.”