Dwayne Johnson Gets The Perfect Makeover From Daughters In Hilarious Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughters may have careers in cosmetology in their futures.

Earlier this week, the Black Adam actor posted a video on Instagram of his two youngest daughters giving him quite the makeover.

The clip shows The Rock’s little ones, seven-year-old Jasmine and four-year-old Tiana, having a blast as they cover their father’s head in lipstick – while showing no signs of slowing down.

“I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good,” he says at one point in the video, in a hilarious – though unsuccessful – attempt to put the energetic makeover session to an end.

The former professional wrestler explained in the caption of his Instagram post that he had a Zoom meeting scheduled shortly before the makeover began but that he ultimately had to cancel it due to his new look courtesy of his daughters.

He explained: “I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face... unbeknownst to me - this sh*t stains the skin.”

“Hey, they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy’s in,” he added.

The Rock shares Jasmine and Tiana with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to his adult daughter, WWE wrestler Simone Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife, film and TV producer Dany Garcia.

Simone Johnson and Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of "Skyscraper" in July 2018 in New York City. Pacific Press via Getty Images

Simone Johnson signed with WWE in 2020, making her a fourth-generation WWE athlete.

Dwayne Johnson was famously a wrestling superstar after making his WWE debut in the 1990s. His grandfather, Peter Maivia, and father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, are also both WWE Hall of Famers.

The actor paid tribute to his oldest daughter in a touching post on Instagram shortly after she signed with WWE.

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own,” he wrote at the time.