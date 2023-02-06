Grammys Host Trevor Noah Makes Adele's Dream Come True With Celebrity Encounter

Adele backstage at the 2023 Grammys Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

The Grammy Awards have long been a place where musicians’ dreams come true – just ask Adele.

But while the chart-topping star has been the recipient of 16 Grammys in the last decade, even she couldn’t have predicted the wish that Trevor Noah would grant her during this year’s ceremony.

On Sunday night, the South African comedian kicked off the 65th Grammys by mingling among the stars in the audience, before finding a spot by the Someone Like You singer.

He then disclosed to the crowd that Adele had always wanted to meet Dwayne Johnson, but had never had the opportunity.

“I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours, too,” he then teased.

Trevor then lamented to the singer that there was no one in the venue by the name of Dwayne Johnson, before joking: “But I do have someone called The Rock.”

The pair then shared a sweet introduction before the awards started being dished out.

Towards the end of the night, The Rock was called back on stage to present the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, which ended up going to Adele for her hit Easy On Me.

“Get up here, bestie!” the former wrestler joked, before Adele delivered a short speech that somehow still managed to include an emotional outburst, an anecdote about her divorce and an F-bomb.

This year’s Grammys saw Beyoncé taking home the most awards with four wins, although the coveted Album Of The Year prize went to Harry Styles.