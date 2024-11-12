Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sets The Record Straight On Claims He Pees In Bottles On Set And... Oh

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson via Associated Press

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is setting the record straight about claims that he has been known to wee in a bottle as a time-saving exercise on the set of his films.

And… yeah, it turns out that’s something he does.

In an interview with GQ, it was pointed out there are rarely negative stories about The Rock in the press.

He responded: “I mean, they tried.”

“I pee in a bottle, yeah, that happens,” he then added, alluding to a story published in TheWrap earlier this year about his conduct on the set of his new movie Red One.

The Rock was then asked if TheWrap’s reporting about his “chronic lateness” was true, to which the former WWE star admitted: “Yeah that happens, too.”

However, he maintained that his tardiness isn’t quite as severe as it was made out, claiming that would be “bananas” if it were true, and branding the furore “bullshit”.

TheWrap’s report, which was published back in April, cited a supposed “insider”, who alleged: “On set, away from his trailer, if [The Rock] needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom.

“He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Speaking to GQ, Johnson insisted that he has nothing to hide, claiming: “I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth’. ”

The piece also featured accounts from his co-star Chris Evans and Red One director Jake Kasdan, both of whom defended Johnson’s professionalism on set.

“He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood – that’s the case with everybody,” the latter insisted.

“Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

