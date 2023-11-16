Dwayne Johnson Showed Up At The Capitol And You Already Know What People Said

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and social media users used the stop to mock the Republican chaos that engulfed Congress this week.
The professional wrestler-turned-actor’s meeting with Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) focused on military recruitment efforts, reported Politico.
But people on X, formerly Twitter, brought up former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) alleged elbowing of Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-Okla.) almost-fight during a hearing.
Johnson has long been tipped for the White House but has repeatedly dismissed the idea. On an episode of comedian Trevor Noah’s “What Now” podcast released last week, he said at the end of 2022 he “got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run. It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue.”