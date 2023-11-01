Dwayne Johnson and David Beckham GETTY IMAGES

Dwayne Johnson was applauded by the man himself after dressing up as David Beckham for Halloween.

The Rock donned a Manchester United shirt and a shoulder-length blonde wig as he harked back to David’s early football career for his spooky season celebrations.

Johnson posted a video of himself handling a ball on Instagram, where he could also be seen with Beckham’s name and his former number “7” emblazoned on his back.

He captioned one of his posted: “65lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM. 7 on the field, 1 in your heart. Happy Halloween, my friends. BlaMoan = Black + Samoan.”

The Too Fast, Too Furious star’s posts soon caught David’s attention, who gave Johnson his seal of approval, even if he did have one note about the costume.

“I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good man. You might need a bigger jersey,” he joked, tagging Dwayne.

He also reposted the photo on his own account, adding: “And the winner is The Rock. Looking good man. I know what I’m going as next year.”

David’s efforts for Halloween this year were much more low-key, however, as he spent time with daughter Harper Seven.

He was seen donning a pair of prosthetic horns and black eye makeup in a photo he shared on Instagram.

“Happy Halloween from me and my little chipette,” he wrote, adding that he and Victoria were their missing sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

The family were all recently featured in David’s four-part Netflix documentary series, titled Beckham, which charts the highs and lows of his football career, and landed on the streaming service last month.

The Rock wasn’t the only one to go as David for Halloween, though.

