Here Are All The Celeb Costumes You Need To See From Maya Jama's Star-Studded Halloween Party

As far as spooky season goes, Maya Jama is making a bit of a name for herself as the British Heidi Klum, with her annual Halloween party quickly becoming the place to be.

On Tuesday night, the Love Island host threw her yearly bash, where she paid homage to the X-Men series with a costume honouring Storm, a character previously portrayed on screen by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

Joining Maya at the event were a number of A-list guests, including models Jourdan Dunn and Leomie Anderson, both of whom went all out with their costumes.

While Jourdan served up some spooky glamour, Leomie arrived looking truly demonic in a costume that incorporated body paint, horns and unsettling red contacts.

Also in attendance were Jade Thirlwall and her partner Jordan Stephens, who channelled Mr Bean and his teddy (and she wasn’t the only guest paying tribute to the classic Rowan Atkinson character, with influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg sporting a similar ensemble).

Paloma Faith also gave us her best Jessica Rabbit, while Aitch paid homage to fellow rapper Eminem and Cat Burns threw it back to the 90s with her look.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see from the event in the gallery below…

Maya previously enthused about her annual Halloween parties during an interview with Cosmopolitan, describing the event as a “fun time for people to dress up and let their hair down”.