Dynamo has shared an update with fans who expressed concern for his health after pictures emerged of him with a swollen face. The magician, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 15, posted a photo online on Monday that showed the side effects of treatment he’s been receiving.

There is no cure for the condition, which causes inflammation of the digestive system and affects at least 115,000 people in the UK. The 35-year-old has now released a video message to fans, explaining that he was recently hospitalised after being struck down with severe food poisoning. He says: “I’m making this video to let you guys know what’s been going on in my life over the last eight months. I’ve been keeping a bit more of a low profile as I got really sick and ended up in hospital last summer due to a really bad type of food poisoning, which having Crohns disease and food poisoning... very bad combination. “Thankfully the NHS worked amazingly well to get me out of hospital and back on my feet but there’s been a lot of ongoing side effects which I’m still dealing with today.”

Thank you for all the kind support. Here's a little update on the situation. #roadtorecovery #iwillbeback pic.twitter.com/Qlh45ycKbw — Dynamo (@Dynamomagician) March 27, 2018

The magician goes on to reveal that he is battling arthritis, which became so severe that he was unable to shuffle a pack of cards. He explains: “One of [the side effects] is a bad type of arthritis which has affected all of my joints in my body... my toes, my knees, my neck, my ankles, my hands, which really sucks as a magician when you can’t shuffle a pack of cards because you’re in so much pain, which has happened on the odd occasion.” He adds: “As you can see my appearance has changed quite a bit due to all of the medication that I’m on. I’m on quite a lot of tablets. All of the medication has caused me to put on quite a lot of extra weight as well as a rash which is all over my head. It’s actually all over my body but thankfully you guys don’t have to see that - you only have to see this face. He then jokes: “Yeah I’m sorry about that!”

PA Wire/PA Images