Dynasties' Penguins Episode Broke Hearts And Parents Just Can't Deal

We felt all the feels watching David Attenborough’s latest episode in the BBC ‘Dynasties’ series, featuring groups of penguins mating, birthing and looking after their adorable newborns. And judging by Twitter, families sitting down to the 8pm show with their kids found the heartbreaking scenes – notably when one penguin chick got abandoned by its mother – quite hard to handle. But for all the moments that made us sob, there were wonderful scenes of penguin symmetrical dancing and penguin chicks walking for the first time.

A peaceful scene. We must do all we can to protect our amazing planet and the wildlife we share it with. Agree? 🐧 #Dynasties#FightForYourWorldpic.twitter.com/MOPa1g6qvE — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) November 18, 2018

My kid watching #Dynasties ep 2 tonight: “I am so 😭😭 flippin done with David flippin Attenborough 😭😭” — Jasmine Barton (@Jasmine_B1990) November 18, 2018

My kids are crying! Poor David 😭 #Dynasties — Nima Suchak (@Nimai_Dasi) November 11, 2018

#Dynasties Two of my kids are balling.

1st over the blatant kidnap of a chick .

2nd the mother abandons her chick and we watch it roll down the hill. Iv told them the crew had to step in and sort them . 🤥 — Sinèad McCrohan (@McCrohanSinead) November 18, 2018

So, how do you navigate watching wildlife shows like these with your kids? It’s all about helping children understand what they are seeing on screen, says Leanne Manchester, who edits Wildlife Watch, Wildlife Trust’s national junior members magazine. Parents will know their own children, Manchester says, so it’s worth taking the time to sit and talk with your kids before the programme starts, especially if they’re likely to find it difficult seeing scenes where animals are injured or die. “Explain that sometimes things are upsetting, but this is what happens in nature,” she adds. After the show, parents can talk to their kids about what they liked and didn’t like in the programme. “Focus on the amazing things that they saw first,” says Manchester. “What made their jaws drop? What was the most fantastic new thing that they learned?”

🐧 11,000 birds

🎥 337 days filming

🌪 130kph winds

☀️ 62 days without sun

❄️ -44.3°C temperatures

👨🏻 3 crew members

🎬 1 incredible episode



A huge thank you to @willplawson, @Badger__Boy + @christmannphoto 💚#Dynastiespic.twitter.com/MHZGbiacEm — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 18, 2018