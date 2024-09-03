Can't Shake That 'Meh' Feeling? You Could Have This Condition

PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about anhedonia, a condition which makes it hard to enjoy or feel “present” in much of your life.

But if you’ve been feeling consistently grey for ages now, there might be another condition at bay.

Though many people might have started to feel the early effects of seasonal affective disorder as the weather changes, those who feel “bleh” all the time and can’t really put their finger on why could have dysthymia.

What’s dysthymia?

It comes from a Greek word meaning “bad state of mind” or “ill humour,” Harvard Health shared.

John Hopkins Medicine described it as “a mild, but long-lasting form of depression;” it’s also known as persistent depressive disorder.

Just because it’s considered “mild” or “low-grade” doesn’t mean it’s a less serious step below major depression, Harvard Health writes. They say it’s about as common as depression, and “In some cases it is more disabling.”

Everyone’s symptoms are different, but a common theme is feeling sort of deflated and lacklustre for a long period of time.

To qualify for an official diagnosis, Johns Hopkins Medicine says you have to have had a depressed mood for at least years along with at least two of the following:

Lasting sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

Less ability to concentrate, think, or make decisions

Less energy

Fatigue

Feeling hopeless

Weight or appetite changes because of eating too much or not enough

Changes in sleep patterns, such as fitful sleep, inability to sleep, waking up early morning, or sleeping much more than usual

Low self-esteem.

The condition seems to affect women twice as often as men, they say.

What if I think I have it?

A lot of people with dysthymia tend to dismiss it because they’ve found a way to live with it.

“The stress that provokes dysthymia, at least the early-onset form, is usually chronic rather than acute,” Harvard Health adds (perhaps your issue wasn’t a one-off traumatic event, like a car crash, but an ongoing crisis like poverty).

It usually grows over time and isn’t usually tied to distinct life events. It also seems to have a strong genetic component.

“Most people with dysthymia are underrated,” Harvard Health says.

Seek help if you think you have the condition, as “early diagnosis and treatment are important for recovery,” Johns Hopkins says.

Help and support: