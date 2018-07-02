Ban On Protests Outside London Abortion Clinic Is 'Necessary Step', High Court Rules

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to challenge Ealing Council’s ban on demonstrations outside an abortion clinic in London.

The Be Here For Me campaign had asked the court to rule that the ban, which imposed a 100-metre protest free “buffer zone” outside a Marie Stopes Clinic in Ealing, London, was unlawful.

Lawyers for the campaign claimed the council did not have the power to make the public spaces protection order, the BBC reported.

Ealing became the first council in the country to pass a “buffer zone” policy in April. It followed reports of “intimidation, harassment and distress” for women using the facility on Mattock Lane.

Mr Justice Turner found the ban does interfere with the activists’ human rights, but said the council was “entitled” to conclude it was a “necessary step in a democratic society”.

“There was substantial evidence that a very considerable number of users of the clinic reasonably felt that their privacy was being very seriously invaded at a time and place when they were most vulnerable and sensitive to uninvited attention,” he said.

“It also follows that, in this regard, I am also satisfied that the defendant (council) was entitled to conclude that the effect of the activities of the protesters was likely to make such activities unreasonable and justified the restrictions imposed.”

