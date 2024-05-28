Eamonn Holmes Breaks Silence On Ruth Langsford Split Following Divorce Announcement

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes pictured together in 2022 Dave Benett via Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has spoken out for the first time since he and his wife Ruth Langsford announced they had parted ways.

Over the bank holiday weekend, a spokesperson for the former couple confirmed they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

Advertisement

During Tuesday morning’s edition of his GB News breakfast show, Eamonn shared a brief message addressing the split, while thanking his fans “for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation”.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated,” he added.

‘I would like to thank you for your support for Ruth and I.’



Eamonn Holmes expresses his gratitude to the GB News viewers for their support over his separation with wife Ruth Langsford. pic.twitter.com/6KjoQ5lUWZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 28, 2024

A representative for the former This Morning hosts said on Sunday: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Eamonn and Ruth began their relationship in 1997, and eventually tied the knot in 2010.

Together, they were best known for serving as This Morning’s Friday presenters for more than a decade, until ITV announced in 2020 that this slot was being given to new presenting duo Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, with Eamonn and Ruth being moved to school holiday cover.

Advertisement

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in the This Morning studio in August 2021 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Following this, Eamonn left ITV altogether to present GB News’ breakfast show. Meanwhile, Ruth has hosted This Morning on a handful of occasions with Rylan Clark, and continues to anchor another of ITV’s daytime shows, Loose Women.