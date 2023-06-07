Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes on GB News GB News

Eamonn Holmes and his GB News co-host Isabel Webster were caught in an unfortunate faux pas on Tuesday, when they were both heard swearing without realising they were broadcasting live to the nation (or… well… the dozens of people watching GB News at nine in the morning, anyway).

When the show returned from a break, the pair didn’t realise they were both live, when Eamonn was seen styling his hair as Isabel commented: “I’m a bitch. If only they knew.”

“If only they knew,” the former This Morning host agreed, before pausing and asking: “How the fuck do you get home today?”

The GB News sound was then cut, but while viewers were unable to see what was going on, they did still get to see the moment Isabel and Eamonn discovered that their full conversation had just gone out live.

Eamonn joined the divisive news station as its new breakfast presenter in 2021, after it was revealed he was leaving This Morning.

His departure came after it was announced that his and his wife Ruth Langsford’s usual Friday presenting slot was being given to a new presenting duo, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The Irish presenter later accused ITV of being “sly”, and claimed they “made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round”, which the broadcaster denied.