ITV Hits Back After Eamonn Holmes' Latest Remarks About Phillip Schofield's This Morning Exit

Phillip Schofield Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has dismissed comments made by former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes suggesting that Phillip Schofield was “sacked” from the daytime show.

Over the weekend, Phillip shared a statement revealing that he and ITV had agreed that he would step down as host of This Morning after more than 20 years at the helm.

The announcement came amid widespread speculation in the press of a rift between Phillip and his long-term co-host Holly Willoughby, which he had previously refuted.

While Phillip stated his exit was a mutual decision between himself and his employer, that didn’t stop Eamonn – who has repeatedly taken swipes at his former colleague since parting ways with ITV in 2021 – from speculating he was actually “sacked” from This Morning while discussing the matter on his GB News show.

Eamonn Holmes in the This Morning studio in 2021 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

However, ITV was quick to offer a rebuttal, insisting: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

In his statement, Phillip explained: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Following his exit, Holly is currently on an “early May half-term holiday”, but will return to the This Morning sofa on Monday 5 June.

Phillip and Holly presenting This Morning together in March 2023 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In the meantime, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are helming the show, kicking off Monday’s live broadcast with a rather brief tribute to their departing colleague.