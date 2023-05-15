Eamonn Holmes Tears Into 'Actors' Phillip Schofield And Holly Willoughby Amid 'Rift' Claims

Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes and Holly Willoughby S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Eamonn Holmes has launched a blistering attack on his former This Morning colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, branding the pair “actors”.

Holly and Phil are currently at the centre of tabloid claims about the state of their relationship, with reports they now “barely speak” behind the scenes.

Phillip’s denial of the story last week claiming he and Holly were “still best of friends” has done nothing to quash the rumours, and after headlines about the pair continued over the weekend, Eamonn weighed in on the situation on Monday.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Eamonn – who co-hosted the Friday edition of This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford from 2006 to 2020 – said the pair deserved nominations for the “best actor” categories at Sunday night’s TV Baftas.

“The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them,” he said.

“This Morning doesn’t depend on who presents it. It’s an institution.

“It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures.

“There is no difference between when they present it, or whenever anybody else does.”

Holly and Phillip on Monday's This Morning ITV

Eamonn and Ruth ceased hosting This Morning together in 2021 after their regular Friday slot was handed to new presenting duo Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond and they were moved to school holiday cover.

He later accused ITV of “telling lies” about his exit from the station after he signed up to host GB News’ breakfast show – something they denied.

It is not the first time Eamonn has taken a swipe at his former ITV colleagues, last taking aim at Holly and Phil over the “queuegate” scandal that engulfed This Morning following the late Queen’s lying in state in September.

Holly and Phil with Eamonn and Ruth at the NTAs in 2017 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The pair did not address reports about the state of their relationship as they returned to This Morning on Monday.

The duo have hosted the ITV daytime show together since 2009, and have become known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership.