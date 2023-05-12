Phillip Schofield Addresses Reports He And Holly Willoughby Are 'Barely Speaking' Off Camera

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Phillip Schofield has spoken out amid reports that he and his This Morning colleague are “barely speaking” to one another outside of the daytime show.

Earlier this week, The Sun published a news story about the long-time co-hosts, quoting a supposed “insider” who claimed there’s “off-screen tension” between the two that’s “rumbled for some time”.

However, in a statement issued to the tabloid on Thursday night, Phillip shot down the claims, insisting that he and Holly are still the “best of friends”.

“As I have said before, Holly is my rock,” he said.

“We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Referring to his brother’s recent conviction for sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years, Phillip continued: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

Holly and Phillip have hosted This Morning together for the past 14 years Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Phillip also pointed out that Holly “has herself been ill with shingles”, which led to her missing a week of shows last month.

A spokesperson for Holly Willoughby had no comment when contacted about the rumours surrounding her off-screen relationship with Phillip on Thursday.

The duo have hosted This Morning together since 2009, and have become known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership.