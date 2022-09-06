This Morning Makes Changes To Spin To Win Competition After Energy Bill Prize Backlash

This Morning bosses have made changes to the show’s Spin To Win competition after it was criticised for offering to pay players’ energy bills as a prize.

The popular game was branded “dystopian” and like something out of Black Mirror on Monday when it changed up the usual mix of cash prizes and holidays up for grabs amid the energy crisis.

The move attracted much discussion online, with some saddened that the country was in such a state that it had come to this, and others calling out the ITV daytime show for turning the crisis into entertainment.

#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize. pic.twitter.com/hs1DD6NXbo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2022

As presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced Tuesday’s edition of Spin To Win, Phillip revealed the prize had been extended to cover any household bills of the player’s choosing.

Alluding to the controversy, Phillip said: “Everyone’s talking about it – it’s time to play Spin To Win.”

He then went on to explain: “Well there’s loads of cash prizes up for grabs. Our boss, who is incredibly generous, has decided to increase the money to include ALL of your household bills – so that could be your mortgage, petrol, food, your energy. You decide, we’ll pay your bills until the end of the year up to a value of £3000.”

Today’s player pocketed a cash prize jackpot of £3000 after spinning a tombola full of different prizes.

Wrapping up the game, Phillip appeared to dismiss the controversy, remarking to nervous laughter from Holly: “Wonder how much of that they can complain about online?”

HuffPost UK previously contacted ITV for comment following the backlash to Monday’s Spin To Win, but did not receive a response.

The energy price cap is set to soar to £3,549 come October 1, an increase expected to leave millions of households in fuel poverty and prompting speculation that there could be organised blackouts within the UK.

Truss promised to introduce help to all struggling households facing soaring energy bills within a week during a BBC interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, but did still did not reveal any more details.