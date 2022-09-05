This Morning Viewers Saddened As 'Dystopian' Competition Offers To Cover Energy Bills As Prize

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby offered Spin To Win players the chance to win their energy bills covered for four months Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A This Morning competition has been dubbed “dystopian” and like something out of Black Mirror after offering viewers the chance to have their energy bills paid for as a prize.

Monday’s edition of the ITV daytime show saw the return of its popular Spin To Win game, which usually sees cash prizes or holidays up for grabs.

However, amid the energy crisis, a change to the format has seen the introduction of the chance to win four-months’ worth of bills covered.

Many fans couldn’t quite believe things had reached a level where this was being offered as a competition prize, as the nation looks towards a bleak winter amid soaring energy costs.

#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize. pic.twitter.com/hs1DD6NXbo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2022

What has become of the UK when one of the prizes in a competition is paying energy bills for 4 months? pic.twitter.com/4kOKRYgLsh — Joe 🇺🇦 #PocketSunflowers (@Joe_DMB) September 5, 2022

Can’t believe this morning are giving out energy bills as a prize, what in the black mirror pic.twitter.com/jCw9uSzvBq — Sam (@sam_4317) September 5, 2022

That spin to win your energy bills on this morning is so bleak. We’re living in an episode of black mirror. — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) September 5, 2022

What in the #BlackMirror have I just watched? @ITV's #ThisMorning offering to pay energy bills as a prize!!! What sort of dystopian hellscape are we living in? Don't get me wrong I'm glad they're trying to help, I just can't believe it's come to this. pic.twitter.com/5oaJMbHz2B — Lewis G Phillipson (@LGP1995) September 5, 2022

You can now win energy bills to be paid???? WTAF!!! @thismorning what am I watching! What kind of nation have we become you can WIN your energy bills being paid! #CostOfLivingCrises #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Cq2SkYe2bs — Danny Walker-Drake (@dannyLwalker) September 5, 2022

'This Morning' in the UK offering a competition prize of paying for energy bills.



If that wasn't dystopian enough, the music in the background is...pic.twitter.com/Vgj9em2AP8 — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) September 5, 2022

If this doesn’t perfectly showcase what a dire state this country is in. Tv shows like #ThisMorning are now having to help us pay energy bills, that’s what 12 years of tories has given us. 😞 pic.twitter.com/nAyYzxHiDP — kiren 🌚 (@Kirenk) September 5, 2022

What a sad state of affairs that energy bills are now a competition prize #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/tORmCpCAA6 — Ste (@Stephen1991_a) September 5, 2022

I'm disgusted that @thismorning have used people being unable to afford their energy bills as some kind of twisted gameshow.



The producers need to rethink this immediately!



Everyone deserves dignity, especially if they're struggling. https://t.co/GguYIVgMKo — Mary Kelly Foy MP (@marykfoy) September 5, 2022

#ThisMorning having 'energy bills' as a prize on their Spin To Win is the most dystopian and sad reflection on society right now... How did we get to this point? Madness. — Lewis Treleaven (@LewisTreleaven) September 5, 2022

How bad is the country at when a prize on the wheel is paying you’re energy bill. The country is on its arse #ThisMorning — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 5, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted an ITV spokesperson for comment.

Monday’s edition of Spin To Win did indeed see the caller – who said he had a pre-payment metre, which he described as “absolutely murder” – win the cost of his energy bills covered.

“Oh my god, thank you. Fantastic. What a relief,” he told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The energy price cap is set to soar to £3,549 come October 1, an increase expected to leave millions of households in fuel poverty and prompting speculation that there could be organised blackouts within the UK.

Truss promised to introduce help to all struggling households facing soaring energy bills within a week during a BBC interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, but did still did not reveal any more details.

