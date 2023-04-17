Phillip Schofield Thanks This Morning Viewers As He Returns To Show After Brother’s Sex Abuse Trial

Timothy Schofield was convicted at Exeter Crown Court on 3 April after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing the teenager over a period of three years.

The 54-year-old was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Phillip was due to be joined by his regular co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime show, but Rochelle Humes stepped in at the last minute after Holly was struck down by shingles.

Phillip Schofield Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

As he opened the show, the 61-year-old presenter began by sending his love to Holly, before thanking viewers for their support during his time away from the show.

“I’d just like to say, it is really lovely to be back. I have missed the show and everyone here and also to you,” he said.

“I wanted to say thank you for your kind messages and support which were really appreciated. Thank you very much indeed.”

He then added: “On with the show!”

Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning and addresses three-week absence after brother’s abuse trial. pic.twitter.com/m0bkdu298Y — This Week On The Internet (@TWOTIOfficial) April 17, 2023

After his sibling was found guilty, Phillip issued a statement via his lawyer, stating that “as far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother”.

The statement read: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.”

He added: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”