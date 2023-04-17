Holly Willoughby has revealed she’ll be taking some time off from presenting This Morning after being struck down by shingles.

Shingles is an infection that produces a painful rash on the body and is caused by the chickenpox virus, according to the NHS website.

It commonly affects the chest or abdomen, but a rash can appear anywhere on the body including the face, eyes and genitals.

Both Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield have been off during the Easter holidays, but Holly’s break will now be extended.

Holly Willoughby Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Holly wrote: “Hi… Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles… I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

On Monday, This Morning bosses said The Hit List presenter and former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes will be in the studio alongside Phillip to host.

Holly Willoughby let fans know she wouldn't be back on This Morning quite yet. Holly Willoughby/Instagram

“Tomorrow at 10am on ITV1 and STV, it’s welcome back after the Easter holidays to Phillip and get better soon to Holly who’s off ill for a few days,” the show tweeted.

“Phillip and Rochelle have a packed show… and a very special live announcement from Alison Hammond around midday.”

During Phillip’s time away from the show, his brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three-year period.

Timothy Schofield was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Jurors at Exeter Crown Court returned majority verdicts as they found the 54-year-old guilty of all counts after more than five-and-a-half hours of deliberations.