Alison Hammond Thanks Holly Willoughby For 'Therapy Night' Amid Blackmail Ordeal

Over the weekend, it was reported that a man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing the TV star out of large sums of money and a BMW car worth £5000.

According to The Sun, Alison was put under pressure by her blackmailer – reported to be a former friend – who threatened to spread lies about her in an effort to damage her career if she did not co-operate with the demands.

As Alison prepared to stand in for Phillip Schofield on This Morning alongside Holly all week, the pair got together on Sunday night with some of Holly’s friends to offer Alison support.

Alison posted a picture of her with Holly, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, All Saints’ Nicole Appleton and music business talent boss Shiarra Bell.

“Girl therapy night ! Needed that,” Alison captioned the snap.

Emma commented: “We [love] ya!”

Holly’s sister Kelly wrote: “Ahhhhhhh. Always a healer. You’ve got this. Thanks for the fun.”

Nicole added: “It was just wonderful!! Big love darling!!”

West Midlands Police said a 36-year-old-man from Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of blackmail on Saturday evening, and has been in custody for questioning. The man was later released on condition bail.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police previously said: “We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously and our inquiries are progressing swiftly.”