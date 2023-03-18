The Stars Of Bake Off As Are Just As Excited About Alison Hammond's New Role As The Rest Of Us

Alison Hammond with cake versions of her new Bake Off co-stars Channel 4/Love Productions

Noel Fielding has promised he and Alison Hammond will be like “two naughty kids together” when she joins him as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

On Friday, it was confirmed the popular This Morning presenter would be replacing Matt Lucas on the next series of the hit Channel 4 baking show.

Advertisement

Alison’s new co-stars reacted to the announcement on a video she shared on social media.

Noel, who has hosted the show since it moved to Channel 4 from BBC One in 2018, said: “Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely !! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x

“The bakers will love you,” he added.

Judge Prue Leith wrote: “Huge congratulations Alison, you will be magnificent and I can’t wait for your infectious laugh to be ringing through the tent.”

Fellow judge Paul Hollywood said: “See you on the tent. Welcome xx [sic].”

Alison was also flooded with congratulatory messages from other celebrity friends and fans.

Her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby said: “This is the greatest news babe!!!! Congratulations and save me a slice!!!!”

Advertisement

Amanda Holden wrote: “Perfect perfect perfect.”

Alexandra Burke added: “Forever proud of you!!!!!! Congrats darling xx.”

Alison said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the team.

Bake Off was originally hosted by Mel and Sue during its original BBC incarnation, with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig taking over when the show made the jump to Channel 4.

Sandi stepped down as host in 2019, with Matt taking over as Noel’s co-host in 2020.

Towards the end of last year, the former Little Britain star announced he was also leaving the show, with the forthcoming series of Bake Off’s celebrity version set to mark his final time fronting the show.