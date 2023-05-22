Piers Morgan Obviously Had Something To Say About Phillip Schofield's This Morning Exit

Piers Morgan Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Piers Morgan has spoken out about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit, believing the presenter was entitled to a “better send-off” than what he actually received.

On Saturday, Phillip announced he was leaving the sofa after 21 years “with immediate effect”, amid rumours of a rift with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement

Piers said he had “some sympathy” for Phillip, having stepped down from another of ITV’s daytime shows, Good Morning Britain, in 2021, over comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I think that anyone who thinks that daytime telly is full of smiley, nicey happy clappy people, I think they are beginning to realise it is infested by a pack of savages,” he told Times Radio’s Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell.

“There is nothing more ruthless than the way that talent – as we so laughably get called in television – get treated when the plug gets pulled.

“So I have some sympathy with Phillip Schofield, who actually I do think after 20-odd years on This Morning, winning awards every year, doing great, I think whatever has gone on behind the scenes I think he was entitled to a better send-off.”

Advertisement

Piers added: “But then, I thought I was too at Good Morning Britain for breaking all the ratings records and making the show the most talked-about show in the country – but that’s showbiz.

“And showbiz is a shallow pool of shark-infested waters where, unfortunately, as my grandmother always used to say to me, ‘one day you’re cock of the walk and the next you’re a feather duster’.”

The TalkTV host later insisted: “There’s life after ITV, I wouldn’t worry too much, it can be a very nice life after ITV – but I do think he deserved a better send off than the one he got, but I’m afraid that’s the way it goes.”

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Monday’s edition of This Morning was the first to air since Phillip’s departure, and saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay a brief on-air tribute to him.

Advertisement

Holly is set to return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, with ITV previously revealing she will continue to host with existing members of the show’s team.

It has not been confirmed what the long-term plan for a permanent new presenter is, but reports have suggested either Alison or Dermot could become Holly’s new co-host.

Over the weekend, Piers responded to fans suggesting he might land the job, after leaving Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her Oprah interview.

He tweeted: “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Phillip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!”

Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says! pic.twitter.com/PKAbTAYlvc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2023

Advertisement