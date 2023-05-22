Family Fortunes Airs Ill-Timed This Morning Question After Phillip Schofield Announces Exit

Phillip Schofield Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Family Fortunes viewers spotted a rather awkward moment during Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV gameshow.

The episode saw presenter Gino D’Acampo asking contestants to name “someone who appears on the TV show This Morning”, just a day after it was announced that Phillip Schofield was stepping down from the daytime show after over a decade on the sofa.

As you might expect, Phillip was among the top answers, just below Holly Willoughby, who will be staying on to host This Morning following her co-presenter’s departure.

Our survey says… awks.

So on #FamilyFortunes right now the question is ‘Name a Presenter on This Morning…’ 🤨 pic.twitter.com/8WbgJIShY9 — Darren Hanley (@darrenjhanley) May 21, 2023

Question on #FamilyFortunes right now: "Name somebody who regularly appears on the TV show This Morning"



ITV couldn't have chosen a better weekend to air this episode if they tried! 😂 #ThisMorning — TV Zone (@tvukzone) May 21, 2023

Unfortunate choice of Family Fortunes category tonight pic.twitter.com/fvkKodbMIH — Adam (@adamcobb) May 21, 2023

#FamilyFortunes Oooops. This is a badly timed question! Will they accept Phillip Schofield as an answer? — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) May 21, 2023

OF ALL THE WEEKS https://t.co/h7xHW47x3h — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 21, 2023

Well this is an awkwardly timed question: Name someone who appears on This Morning #FamilyFortunes #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/gbKAeq2wBs — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) May 21, 2023

Phillip announced on Saturday that he had agreed with ITV he would leave This Morning with immediate effect.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2022 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love,” he said.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Holly Willoughby said of her colleague’s exit: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be presenting This Morning for most of this week, after Holly took an “early May half-time holiday”.